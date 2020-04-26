U ovaj dom bismo se odmah uselile. Drvo, svijetli tonovi i biljke igraju ovdje glavne uloge i čine takav sklad

View this post on Instagram

How are you all today? To be honest I’ve felt so blah these past few days and haven’t felt very inspired. Trying to use these slow days to get some projects done and do some resting but it’s been a little hard to relax my mind and body. Had to take a break from Facebook because it can be a bit too much sometimes. 🙈 What are you doing to get the creative juices flowing these days? Would love to hear alllll the ways you are relaxing and enjoying your days in too! 🌿🕯