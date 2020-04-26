U ovaj dom bismo se odmah uselile. Drvo, svijetli tonovi i biljke igraju ovdje glavne uloge i čine takav sklad

Ovaj Instagram dom osvojio nas je već samo s jednom fotografijom, sigurne smo da će i vas
Ovih dana Instagramom skrolamo više no ikad bilo da smo u potrazi za inspiracijom ili pak razbibrigom. No, u online bespućima tako pronađemo i niz impresivnih stvari, preciznije lijepo uređenih interijera kojima se danima možemo diviti i analizirati ih.
Takav dom upravo je onaj blogerice Hannah iz Alabame koja ga nesebično dijeli i na Instagramu @thistle.harvest ne bi li inspirirala sve one ljubitelje uređenja interijera.
How are you all today? To be honest I’ve felt so blah these past few days and haven’t felt very inspired. Trying to use these slow days to get some projects done and do some resting but it’s been a little hard to relax my mind and body. Had to take a break from Facebook because it can be a bit too much sometimes. 🙈 What are you doing to get the creative juices flowing these days? Would love to hear alllll the ways you are relaxing and enjoying your days in too! 🌿🕯
Hannah koja u stanu živi sa suprugom i kćerkicom, nerijetko ističe kako svojim uređenjem ima želju sve pojednostaviti, ali i pozabaviti se dekoracijama i njihovim mogućnostima. Svoj životni prostor posvetila je tako prirodnim materijalima, drvu koje uvijek daje jednu posebnu toplinu, ali i biljkama koje uvijek cjelokupnom dojmu pridonose svojim razigranim karakterom.
I hope you guys enjoyed my little home tour i posted a couple days ago! If you missed it then it can be found in my story highlights! I am absolutely loving our new runner from @boutiquerugs 👏🏼 It is super soft and cushiony on my feet and now i want it in a bigger size!
Kako bi izbjegla koloritnu monotonost svijetlih interijera, osim zelenila biljaka, Hannah je taj dio kompenzirala i kroz zelene detalje kao što su naslonjači i poopratno u maslinastoj nijansi. Ovaj prekrasan dom uređen zbilja s velikom pažnjom razgledajte u sklopu članka.
I hope you are all having a nice Wednesday! I decided i didn’t have enough projects to do as it is 🥴🤣 so i am working on refinishing my bookshelf (hence all the books on the floor)…but i kinda like the vibe. i am still obsessed with my Ledger rug! I love the look of it our dining room and it’s so soft and cozy underneath! You can shop via the link in my bio and use my code “THISTLEHARVEST10” to get 10% off. @revival_rugs #RevivalRugs #RevivalPartner
Let’s just say #quarantinemademedoit 🤪😂 I’ve been wanting to refinish this bookshelf for awhile to make it a bit more our style and also because the previous staining job (or lack thereof) was driving me nuts. 😂 i had folks vote in my stories a couple weeks ago if i should refinish it or not and the vote was right smack down the middle! So, what do you guys think now?! ✨
In all the current chaos, this haven of ours has been such a comfort. We have enjoyed more intimate meals around this table, connected more deeply as a family, are savoring slower days, and learning to be so grateful for every single thing, big or small. ✨ What joys are you finding during these days?
Love this little area when you first come in the door but i may switch it up later this year. I’m thinking maybe a bench? We don’t wear shoes in the house so it would be more practical to have a place to sit and put your shoes on. 🤷🏻♀️ i have all these home projects whirling around in my head. Are there any spaces in your home you want to change up this year? ✨🏡
I love having all of Colette’s adorable little clothes and toys around the house. I may have already snagged her a little Valentines gift and it’s the sweetest thing. 🧸 Some of my favorite linen pieces for Coco are from @cairn.co ✨ They just recently launched a new collection and it is precious! Swipe to see how cute they look all lined up.
