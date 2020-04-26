Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Super1.hr nedavno je unaprijedio svoja pravila o privatnosti i korištenju takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa.
Slažem se

INTERIJER

U ovaj dom bismo se odmah uselile. Drvo, svijetli tonovi i biljke igraju ovdje glavne uloge i čine takav sklad

by Latica Martinis Filković Relax 26.04.2020. 114 Preporuka
Foto: Instagram @thistle.harvest

Ovaj Instagram dom osvojio nas je već samo s jednom fotografijom, sigurne smo da će i vas

Ovih dana Instagramom skrolamo više no ikad bilo da smo u potrazi za inspiracijom ili pak razbibrigom. No, u online bespućima tako pronađemo i niz impresivnih stvari, preciznije lijepo uređenih interijera kojima se danima možemo diviti i analizirati ih.

Takav dom upravo je onaj blogerice Hannah iz Alabame koja ga nesebično dijeli i na Instagramu @thistle.harvest ne bi li inspirirala sve one ljubitelje uređenja interijera.

View this post on Instagram

How are you all today? To be honest I’ve felt so blah these past few days and haven’t felt very inspired. Trying to use these slow days to get some projects done and do some resting but it’s been a little hard to relax my mind and body. Had to take a break from Facebook because it can be a bit too much sometimes. 🙈 What are you doing to get the creative juices flowing these days? Would love to hear alllll the ways you are relaxing and enjoying your days in too! 🌿🕯

A post shared by Hannah | Thistle Harvest (@thistle.harvest) on

Hannah koja u stanu živi sa suprugom i kćerkicom, nerijetko ističe kako svojim uređenjem ima želju sve pojednostaviti, ali i pozabaviti se dekoracijama i njihovim mogućnostima. Svoj životni prostor posvetila je tako prirodnim materijalima, drvu koje uvijek daje jednu posebnu toplinu, ali i biljkama koje uvijek cjelokupnom dojmu pridonose svojim razigranim karakterom.

View this post on Instagram

I hope you guys enjoyed my little home tour i posted a couple days ago! If you missed it then it can be found in my story highlights! I am absolutely loving our new runner from @boutiquerugs 👏🏼 It is super soft and cushiony on my feet and now i want it in a bigger size! I’m also sharing some close up details in my stories so head over there if you want to check it out! Btw, this one is the Salvo Area Rug…highly recommend! Use my code “HARVEST60” for 60% off!! #sponsored #BRHOMEMAR

A post shared by Hannah | Thistle Harvest (@thistle.harvest) on

Kako bi izbjegla koloritnu monotonost svijetlih interijera, osim zelenila biljaka, Hannah je taj dio kompenzirala i kroz zelene detalje kao što su naslonjači i poopratno u maslinastoj nijansi. Ovaj prekrasan dom uređen zbilja s velikom pažnjom razgledajte u sklopu članka.

View this post on Instagram

🌿RUGS USA GIVEAWAY🌿 Giveaway Closed…congrats @lifeonshadybend!! 🌿You guys!! I’ve been a long-time fan & customer of @rugs_usa and now I’m so blessed to be a partner with them as well! I’m collaborating with them to give one of my followers a 5×8 rug of their choice! TO ENTER: 🌿Like this photo 🌿 follow @rugs_usa & @thistle.harvest 🌿 tag a friend…or ten!…more tags more entries! Giveaway ends Thursday evening and winner will be announced Friday! The winner will be able to select: one 5×8 size or smaller rug that is RugsUSA branded (subject to availability). Non RugsUSA items, clearance/sample sale rugs, the Marrakesh Shag & the Tuscan Moroccan Shag excluded. Open to residents within the 48 contiguous United States and Canada. Participants must be 18+. This giveaway is in no way associated or sponsored by Instagram. #rugsusa

A post shared by Hannah | Thistle Harvest (@thistle.harvest) on

Prati S1 i na našim društvenim profilima:

Facebook Instagram YouTube
Latica Martinis Filković

Piše:

Latica
Martinis Filković

by Latica Martinis Filković Relax 26.04.2020. 114 Preporuka
, , ,
Komentiraj
Još super stvari
Više s weba