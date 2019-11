View this post on Instagram

Did someone say vegan burek? Yes yes yes, some of you might now say "if it's not with meat, it's not burek" but yeah, I'm living on the edge and calling it TOFU BUREK 😬 very easy to make, delicious, full of proteins and the perfect #comfortfood 🙏🏻 What you will need: 👉🏻 phyllo dough 👉🏻 fatty vegan yogurt + spices of choice (I used Soyade greek style yogurt with salt and onion powder) 👉🏻 tofu of choice, minced 👉🏻 oil 1. Grease your baking tray. Place two sheets of phyllo dough. First add yogurt, then tofu. 2. Place one sheet of phyllo dough. The again, add yogurt and tofu. 3. Same as 2. step. Fold the dough towards the center and repeat all steps 🙌🏻 4. Poke the last layer with a fork or something similar and bake at 200 degrees for about 45 minutes. 😋😋😋