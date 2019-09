Barbie danas izgleda kao da troši filere. Njezin zadnji makeover poprilično nas je iznenadio

View this post on Instagram

We’re proud to announce our collaboration with Barbie. We’ve worked together to create a special experience for our customers where you will have the chance to create the official Kith x Barbie doll. Starting this Saturday 9/21 we will be hosting styling appointments where customers will get to select one of the four dolls we’ve created and then style them in a look from 100 different Kith Women apparel pieces. One of these submissions will then be selected to be produced as the official Kith x Barbie doll. Explore the extent of this partnership now via link in bio. *UPDATE* All appointment slots have officially been filled. Walk-ins are welcome but cannot guarantee access. Stay tuned for further updates.